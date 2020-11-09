Welcome the PM’s proposal to invite the opposition parties to participate in the Economic Action Council and the Covid-19 mitigation meeting

We welcome the Prime Minister’s proposal to invite the opposition parties to participate in the Economic Action Council and the Covid-19 mitigation meeting. In addition to the central meeting, it is more important to expand the participation of the opposition parties at the state and district levels. So that we are able to communicate, consult and discuss more effectively on how we can work together to fight the pandemic and revive the economy.

On 15th April 2020, the Menteri Besar announced the establishment of the Johor State economic reform committee (SERC) and the Digital Bank. SERC efforts should be accompanied by political reforms in order to achieve the long-term, sustainable economic productivity and the rise of competitiveness.

The Johor Economic Taskforce (JET) was proposed in September as part of the state government’s economic revitalisation package. We would like to know the progress of the above two units in implementing Johor’s economic recovery during the pandemic.

We believe that in addition to the above two anti-pandemic and economic revitalisation units, which should include representatives from opposition parties, all district offices should also establish a district level economic action council to address specific local economic issues and enhance the promotion of economic recovery. It must encompass all of the districts’ state representatives from all parties, as well as representatives from the business community, regardless of political affiliation.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Monday, 9th November 2020