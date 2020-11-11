Was King Sing speaking on behalf of Health Minister when he attacked the Health DG in Parliament?

I was intrigued by the unparliamentary conduct of the Bintulu MP Tiong King Sing when he attacked the Health director-general Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah in Parliament today.

Tiong accused Noor Hisham for being “afraid to die” for not being in Sabah to monitor the Covid-19 situation.

Did Tiong prove he is “not afraid to die” by going over from Bintulu to Sabah in the Sabah state general election?

DAP MP for Jelutong RSN Rayer is right. Tiong should apologise for his unwarranted attack on the health director-general.

In fact, I would like to ask Tiong whether he was speaking on behalf of the Health Minister, Dr. Adham Baba when he attacked the Health director-general in Parliament.

Why didn’t Tiong direct his fire against the Health Minister, who has proved to be an invisible Health Minister after his series of “ayer suam”, “500 nations” and “15 states” bloopers?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 11th November 2020