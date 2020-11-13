Deepavali during Covid-19 epidemic should be an occasion to reaffirm fresh hopes for light to triumph over darkness and truth over falsehoods

We celebrate Deepavali at a time when the “once-in-a-century” deadly Covid-19 pandemic has infected worldwide over 53 million people and killed close to 1.3 million people, and ten nations have registered over a million Covid-19 cases, namely United States, India, Brazil, France, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, Argentina, Colombia and Italy.

We are fortunate that while the epidemic is raging worldwide, Malaysia is ranked No. 86 among countries with the most Covid-19 infections and No. 9 among countries with the most number of Covid-19 fatalities.

But much more must be done and could be done to save lives and livelihoods in Malaysia under the Covid-19 epidemic.

Deepavali is a festival for mankind to reaffirm light over darkness and truth over falsehoods in the cycle of life, however forbidding and formidable the tests.

May this Deepavali light up new dreams, fresh hopes, undiscovered avenues to unite diverse races, faiths, cultures and civilisations in Malaysia and the world.

Wish all Malaysians Happy Deepavali!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Deepavali message by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 13th November 2020