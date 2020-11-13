Unity not hate will allow equal opportunity and the fullest potential of every citizen and society to be realised

DAP extend Deepavali greetings to all Hindus who are having a subdued celebration this year due to the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. We should comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing masks, practice social distancing and maintaining clean hygiene.

Whilst government leaders have disappointed Malaysians in their poor performance in the fight against COVID-19, we must remember it is ordinary Malaysian uniting together that will enable to us to overcome this great challenge. There are still government leaders that send the wrong signals of hate, lies and threats that serve to divide the country.

This is reflected in the 2021 Budget that has created widespread dissatisfaction amongst Malaysians who have been left out, marginalized or ignored. Despite the 8.6% increase in the RM322.5 billion 2021 Budget, there are many minority groups who do not share the benefit of the increase.

Instead of negative feelings, we should channel our energy towards unity amongst all Malaysians. Unity, not hate, will allow equal opportunity and the fullest potential of every citizen and society to be realized.

We should take heart from the historic election of Kamala Harris as the first American of Indian descent to be the Vice-President of the US, that one can be a minority and yet contribute fully to her country. So long as we keep faith with moral and ethical values that right will always prevail over wrong, justice will be secured.

We must never lose heart in pursuing truth, facts and love for our fellow citizens regardless or race and religion, no matter how unpopular such calls for national unity. Hate, threats, lies and divisive rhetoric against other citizens will never reap economic progress and benefits for the country, except to the few who desperately cling on to power.

Let us pray for a better Malaysia with a brighter future for our children. Happy and Safe Deepavali!

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

