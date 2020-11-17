DAP extends our condolences to the family of Gerik UMNO MP Hasbullah Osman

DAP extends our condolences to the family of Gerik UMNO MP Hasbullah Osman, who passed away yesterday from a heart attack. Even though we were on opposite sides of the divide, Hasbullah has contributed over two terms as a parliamentarian and to his constituents.

Hasbullah’s passing necessitates another by-election within 60 days, which could pose risks to public health and safety when Malaysia is in the midst of a record surge in COVID-19 infections. In recognition of his services and that Malaysia is in the grip of a severe 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections, there should be no contest in the by-election by parties opposed to UMNO.

Public safety should come first and take priority over politicking and electioneering. The public cannot forget the spike in COVID-19 infections after Sabah was forced to conduct general elections when irresponsible money politics and attempted buying of assemblyman to take away the people’s right to choose their own state government.

There should be a pause to political electioneering until the danger and risks posed by COVID-19 is over.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 17th November 2020