Grand Coalition or Grand Condition?

When Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa suggested to form a grand coalition, it is a RM 2.6 billion question everyone is asking whether it will be a grand coalition or one with a grand condition, to place another Umno politician as the next prime minister of Malaysia.

Will it be ex-DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, with 47 corruption charges or the return of ex-PM and convicted felon Najib Razak? Will Annuar Musa himself be the deputy prime minister?

Annuar Musa should, therefore, elaborate clearly who the Prime Minister designate is for this proposed grand coalition in the next general election.

The people are also interested to know which party will call the short once this proposed grand coalition is formed – Umno or PAS or a new party.

Or, is Annuar Musa suggesting to dissolve Umno and PAS in order to form a grand coalition?

Is Annuar also admitting that the current backdoor government coalition of Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Muafakat Nasional has failed and its PM Muhyiddin Yassin lacks the numbers to stay in power, hence the call for a grand coalition?

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 17th November 2020