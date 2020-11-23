The Special Committee for MA63 MUST BE revealed or tabled in Parliament for all to see

Today in Parliament i stood up in Parliament when the Minister of Sabah & Sarawak Affairs YB Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili was rounding up to question him on;
The Minister try to claim that it is a G-G negotiations and thus no need to be revealed to public. I argued that this should not be the case, as this involves all our rights as Sarawakians and Sabah.
We cannot repeat mistakes of past when agreements were made btwn G-G without the knowledge of the people and thus our rights were eroded.
What have they been doing? They cannot use Covid-19 as an excuse as there are other Ministries in charge or handling the pandemic, and doesn’t mean this Ministry cannot function or carry out its duties during this period.