The action by the unelected Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul in cancelling RM 2.04 Billion loan government guarantee for Penang’s LRT is an act of political revenge against the real elected government of PH. At a time the people of Malaysia wants to move forward and become a developed country, this unelected PN government likes to persecute the states under the control of legitimate PH state governments.

Let the people of Penang tell this unelected Finance Minister that we will never forget this blatant discrimination. We will not be a museum of the past but a city of the future.

I hereby challenge local parties who contest in Penang like MCA and other BN or PN parties to condemn this act of betrayal on Penang. If they stay silent on this matter, it will be a clear indication that they will not care about Penang and are just about serving their political masters.

Lee Chun Kit SA for Pulau Tikus

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Saturday, 28th November 2020