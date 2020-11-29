Malaysia will make world news if the RM81.5 million earmarked for revival of JASA is switched to fund a Federal-State Government Task Force headed by 18-year-old Veveonah Mosibin to resolve the kinks in Internet access in Sabah interior to facilitate online education during the Covid-19 epidemic

In June, 18-year old lass from Kampung Sapatalang, Pitas, Veveonah Mosibin had to spend 24 hours on a tree-top to get better Internet connectivity to sit for an online examination.

On Monday night, a rickety suspension bridge in Kampung Gusi, Ranau, collapsed when eight students crowded on it as it was one of the few spots in the kampong with better Internet access, and a 16-year-old girl broke her bones in her thigh and shin and while a boy suffered spinal injuries, while the rest reported light injuries.

When will such incidents end, especially in the third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic where the cumulative total of Covid-19 infections in Sabah had catapulted from 426 cases and eight fatalities on Sept 1 to the present 28,155 cases and 206 fatalities, causing schools to be closed and classes to go online?

It is a tragedy that the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communication and Multimedia and the Sabah State Government do not take the collapse of the Kampung Gusi suspension bridge as the latest indictment of their abysmal failure to closed the digital divide in the interior of Sabah.

I had suggested that the Federal and Sabah state governments should set up a task force headed by Veveonah Mosibin to immediately conduct a survey in Sabah to ensure that having a spend 24 hours on a tree top or causing the collapse of suspension bridges in the Sabah interior to get better Internet access for their education would be a thing of the past.

Malaysia will make world news if the RM81.5 million earmarked for revival of the propaganda unit known as the Special Affairs Department (JASA) in the 2021 Budget is switched to fund the Federal-State Government Task Force headed by 18-year-old Veveonah Mosibin to resolve the kinks in Internet access in Sabah interior to facilitate online education during the Covid-19 epidemic.

The appointment of Veveonah Mosibin to head the task force will be a triple testimony that Malaysia values the contribution of youths, women and minorities to resolve the problems faced by the young generation of students on online education.

The Finance Minister, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had announced during his winding-up speech of the Second Reading of the 2021 Budget debate in Parliament that the provision of RM81.5 million for the revival of JASA will be slashed. It is understood that the allocation would be reduced by about RM40 million.

This is clearly unacceptable. The whole sum of RM81.5 million should be directed for the use of resolving the kinks in Internet access in Sabah interior especially during this Covid-19 epidemic when online education is replacing physical school education.

Is the Federal and State government ready for such innovative and courageous approach to national problems?

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the nation, Malaysian parents have come to accept the fact that digital education has now become an integral part of the new norm.

DAP MP for Kulai Teo Nie Ching and former Deputy Education Minister told Parliament during the budget debate that 37 percent of, or 1.7 million, students under the Education Ministry did not have the devices to enable them to participate in online teaching and learning sessions. They did not possess a laptop, tablet or computer which they would need to follow an online class.

This means that about 1.7 million primary and secondary school students fall into the “digital poverty” category.

During the budget debate, former education minister Maszlee Malik (Simpang Rengam) said the government should allocate more airtime for educational television programmes with classes disrupted because of Covid-19.

He said in Malaysia, educational TV programmes were broadcast on the mainstream media for only two hours a day.

This is insufficient when compared to our neighbouring countries, six hours a day on their mainstream channels in Indonesia and in Thailand, they have 15 channels for education.

These are problems which warrant immediate attention by the government instead of talking about reviving the propaganda unit JASA or the National Service programme as announced by the Defence Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaacob in Parliament on Tuesday.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 29th November 2020