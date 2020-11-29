Is the MACC satisfied with the Global Corruption Barometer Asia 2020 findings that 71% of Malaysians think that government corruption is a big problem while 39% of Malaysians think corruption has increased in the previous 12 months?

Transparency International released its Global Corruption Barometer Asia 2020 four days ago, but there has been thunderous silence from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on its findings.

Is the MACC satisfied with the Global Corruption Barometer Asia 2020 findings that:

71% of Malaysians think that government corruption is a big problem;

39% of Malaysians think corruption has increased in the previous 12 months;

30% of Malaysians think the government is doing a bad job of fighting corruption;

Approval rating for the MACC is 74%;

That the percentage of Malaysians who think that most or all people in these institutions are corrupt are: President/Prime Minister 25%

Members of Parliament 36%

Government Officials 28%

Local govt officials 18%

Police 30%

Judges and magistrates 13%

Religious leaders 9%

NGOs 15%

Business executives 27%

Bankers 10%

Army leaders 9%

As tomorrow, Parliament will be considering the 2021 Budget for MACC, the MACC Chief Commissioner should table a report of the MACC on the Global Corruption Barometer Asia 2020 findings for Malaysia before the Dewan Rakyat meets tomorrow so that Members of Parliament can intelligibly debate the budget for the anti-corruption agency for next year.

This will be MACC’s fulfilling its accountability to Parliament.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. 29th November 2020