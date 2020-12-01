Shahbudin Yahya should be suspended as MP as he has violated the Standing Orders and brought shame and infamy to Parliament

The MP for Tasek Glugor Shahbudin Yahya should be suspended as MP as he has violated the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders and brought shame and infamy to Parliament for violating the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

Shahbudin is the latest example of a regime of kakistocracy where the worst elements have taken over the leadership of the country.

Either Shahbudin does not understand the simple language in the parliamentary Standing Orders, or he is reckless and negligent of the duties entrusted on on him as a teller when a division is called in Parliament, neither of which qualifies him as a Member of Parliament.

Standing Order 47(1) states:

“When a division has been ordered, the Tellers shall ask each member separately how he desires to vote, and the Setiausaha shall enter on the Votes and Proceedings a record of each member’s vote and of the members who abstained from voting. Collection of Voices.”

Any intelligent and literate school children would understand what is expected of a teller, but clearly, Shahbudin did not understand his duties and responsibilities.

Shahbudin should be stripped immediately of his position as a teller, and he should be referred to the Privileges Committee of the Dewan Rakyat as an avenue to his suspension as a Member of Parliament.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Tuesday, 1st December 2020