Height of parliamentary irresponsibility for Khairuddin to be in Parliament, not to reply on his Ministry’s allocation in the 2021 Budget but to vote

It is the height of parliamentary irresponsibility for Khairuddin Aman Razali, the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, to be in Parliament yet did not reply in the debate on his Ministry’s allocation in the 2021 Budget but only come into the Chamber to vote when a Division was called on his Ministry’s allocations.

This is the most irresponsible behaviour of a Minister in Parliament in the six decades of Malaysian Parliament where a Minister dare not face the MPs to answer criticisms about his Ministry, but only to vote.

This is another example of the kakistocracy we have in government in Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Tuesday, 1st December 2020