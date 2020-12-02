DAP expressly condemns the statement made by Government MP for Pasir Puteh Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS), urging the government to declare the US as a terrorist country

DAP expressly condemns the statement made by Government MP for Pasir Puteh Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PAS), urging the government to declare the US as a terrorist country. While we condemn acts of violence, we must remain objective and judicious. We must seriously consider the ramifications of these emotional outbursts inside the walls of Parliament.

The United States of America and Malaysia sit as members of both the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), alongside several trade agreements which are mutually beneficial to both countries. Calling the USA a terrorist country, unsubstantiated as it may be and done irrationally, may cause irreparable damage to our economy, at a time when we are battling a global pandemic and economic crises. With labelling the USA as a terrorist country, is Pasir Puteh suggesting to cut off diplomatic ties between our countries? Does he understand what this means not only for our economy but for thousands of Malaysians living or have families in the USA?

Pasir Puteh needs to be aware that his instigating words, as an MP and as PAS Dewan Ulama Chief, can have detrimental effects to the country. At a critical time like this, perhaps it is wise to think of the Malaysians who have lost their livelihoods before putting the stability of our economy in further risk.

At the same time, we urge the Foreign Ministry to reprimand this PAS MP and repudiate his deviant foreign policy views towards our 2nd largest trading partner.

Teo Nie Ching DAP INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY & MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020