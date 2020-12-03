PAS true colors shown again as Hindu shrines demolished

PAS has begun to show its true colours yet again; when the PAS led Kedah government destroyed 5 Hindu shrines in the state recently.

It is most unwarranted and unfitting incident in a democratic, multi-racial and harmonious nation.

It seems the extreme nature of PAS stands out in this harmonious country of ours, where the people are tolerant of each other’s culture and religion.

PAS needs to remember that the last time this happened in Selangor in 2007, Indians rallied to which important consequences took place,

ultimately showcased during the 12th General Election in 2008. Maybe the party leaders have poor memory.

PAS has been greatly insensitive to the minorities of this country.

They should understand the historical significance of these Hindu temples and shrines that were initially built on estate lands. A caring government would look to a peaceful resolution by engaging the Hindu community to find a long term solution by relocating these temples.

It is also saddening to see the Kedah MB display immaturity by saying the political party; MIC, should be banned as they have expressed support to the temple management.

This is a ridiculous suggestion that is dangerous to the fabric of Malaysian society. I urge all leaders from all parties and religious beliefs to equally condemn this move by the PAS state government that is against our mutual respect for each other.

MIC has been in the country for the past 60 years and they were part of the ruling government for a long period. It is atrocious to say that MIC

should be banned. It’s a bullying tactic.

When PAS was part of Pakatan Rakyat in 2008 the then MB used to provide allocation to Hindu temples, but it seems that the party now has radical roots which should be weeded out immediately.

When Pakatan Rakyat was the ruling government in Kedah in 2008, the late Tan Sri Ustaz Azizan Abdul Razak, who was the PAS Kedah MB then, gave land to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, in Bakar Bata, Alor Setar.

The temple was sitting on a temporary occupation licence (TOL). During the PH rule, then MB Datuk Sri Mukhriz Mahatir, even gave funds to Indian schools and temples.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Thursday, 3rd December 2020