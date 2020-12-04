Perak State Assembly makes world history – proposer and seconder of confidence motion voted against their own motion

The Perak State Assembly has made world history – with the proposer and seconder of the confidence motion on the Perak Mentri Besar, Ahmad Faizal Azumu, both voting against their own motion.

The confidence vote was moved by the UMNO Assemblyman for Pengkala Bharu Abdul Manaf Hashim and seconded by the UMNO Assemblyman for Kenering Mohd Tarmizi Idris, but both voted against the motion.

The result of the vote is 48-10 against the motion and a new Perak Mentri Besar will have to be found.

It would be interesting to find out where else in the legislatures of the world does the proposer and seconder vote against their own motion.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

