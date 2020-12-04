Urge the Sarawak State Government to disburse the BKSS fund as soon as possible

The Sarawak Chief Minister had made an announcement in his winding up speech during the recent held Sarawak State Assembly that the State Government will disburse the Bantuan Khas Sayangku Sarawak (BKSS) to 82,000 heads of household and 40,000 individual singles both in the B40 group who had succeeded in their appeals for the BKSS fund sometime in December, 2020.

However till to date, we have not heard of any further development on the matter and there is no specific detail on the date of disbursement of the BKSS fund by the State Government. These are the recipients whom the state government had left out from the assistance.

The B40 group is the one that suffers the most due to Covid-19 Pandemic and is in dire need of this BKSS fund from the Sarawak Government.

I hope the state government will not make the poor to keep waiting but to disburse the BKSS fund as soon as possible.

Given that Sarawak Government has promised to pay out the BKSS fund this month, it is only right for the state government to keep the people updated on the matter and announce the actual date whereby the fund can be distributed to all those qualified recipients.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Friday, 4th December 2020