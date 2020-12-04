Need a close nexus in an enabling environment

It is unfortunate that Sony audio manufacturing plant would be closing down after 36 years of existence in Perai, Penang.

Global downsizing and the possible effects of the Covid-19 pandemic might have contributed to the phased closing down of the operations.

The plant will be completely shut down by September next year.

The sad part of the shutdown will the future of 3400 workers about 1800 locals and 1600 foreigners.

While there is possibility that some workers could be absorbed in another Sony plant located in Bangi, the fate or the employment prospect for other workers are not known.

Worse still, the fate of the foreign workers remains to be seen.

While those with skills might be employed, but those without might not fit with requirements of many industries in Penang.

The Penang state government is working closely both with state and private agencies to mitigate the worst effects of unemployment.

The question foremost is: how to provide gainful employment for those who are going to be unemployed.

The Penang state government with its agencies and network will try its best to ensure those unemployed will have gainful employment.

It is essential that about to be laid off employees of Sony obtain the assistance of state and private agencies to register themes prospective employees.

Federal agencies such as Socso under the Ministry of Human Resources can provide services such as registration, job matching and incentives to employers to provide for employment.

State agencies such as Invest Penang with its close nexus with industries in Penang can perform the role of job matching and not mention as to ascertain the kind of skills that are need in future employment.

Career Assistance Training programme (CAT) under the Penang Institute is well-equipped with the personnel and the know how in terms of registration of job seekers and providing the crucial information to the industries concerned.

If there is need for re-training, then the Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC) might be roped in to gain insight.

As we know, PSDC is one of the foremost skill training centres that have produced excellent employees for many companies in Penang.

Anyway, training and learning of skills are not merely confined to PSDC, but many companies in Penang especially the multinationals are providing in-house training to meet the demand.

Recently, the Penang Stem Council has been entrusted with the larger responsibility of mapping out the skills providing centres both in the public and private sectors to enhance the enabling environment in Penang.

Under the pressing conditions of Covid-19 pandemic, Penang has done well in terms of reducing unemployment.

The challenge is much than this; Penang must emerge as one of the leading places in terms of high-end investment and technological innovation.

The close nexus between the state agencies and private companies has forestalled any major lapse in employment.

With more than 10 billion in foreign direct investment and with support of the local SMEs, Penang has done well in responding to the crises engendered by the pandemic.

The recent plethora of services provided by private agencies in specific job matching in the technical and engineering fields augurs well for resilience of the Penang industrial and manufacturing sectors.

In the final analysis, Penang’s intangible ecosystem provides nourishment for investment and along with employment especially for skilled personnel.

Yes, massive unemployment is worrisome to Penang, but the state has developed mechanisms over the years to cope with economic and financial downturns.

In Penang, we have realised that with the close nexus between the state and the private sectors with the availability of an enabling ecosystem, the state can face challenges.

The important thing is to have the right mindset to turn around the crises into something that is advantageous.

Prof P Ramasamy DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER OF PENANG

