‘Politically Drunk’ Kedah MB’s dangerous provocation

Since last week, we have been seeing numerous comments from Kedah MB on the destruction of Hindu Shrine in Kulim, Kedah that are not only insensitive, but also provocative in nature. In fact, he went to the extent of calling for deregistration of MIC, a Perikatan Nasional component party for speaking up on the issue. Latest, he has used a terms of ‘mabuk’ in reference to the Indian leaders of DAP, MIC. Looking at the comments, it is too obvious that Kedah MB is using this issue to start a provocation and create a tense situation. His intention of doing so, is to deflect the public attention away from his weakness as Kedah MB.

Non-Muslim Places of worships are being targeted by the Kedah PAS Govt to sway the public attention from numerous issues that plaguing the state administration. Just few days ago, the Kedah MB was in headlines for saying ‘Kedah had discovered rare earth minerals worth of RM43 trillions’, which wasn’t accurate in the first place. In fact, many are questioning the ‘discovery’. Kulim-Bandar Bahru MP, Datoseri Saifuddin Nasution has even casted doubt, if the ‘discovery’ is an excuse to exploit the forest reserves for timber activities. It is evident that, Kedah state administration now playing up the racial sentiment using the non-Muslim places of worships to deflect the attention from the Kedah MB’s laughable comments on ‘43 Trillion worth of minerals’.

Only a leader without any sense of principles, will go to the extent of breaking up the harmony of his people to stay in power. The Kedah MB has proven to be one, with his constant conducts in the issues of minorities’ places of worships. To cover up his weakness as a leader, the Kedah MB chartering into dangerous waters of racism and religious extremism which targets the non-Muslim places of worships.

Why Non-Muslim places of worships has became a problem, only after PAS rise to power in Kedah? For PAS leaders and their lackeys in PAS Supporters Wing, the places of worships are often being labelled as ‘illegal structures’, despite the fact that these places of worships are existing prior to the independence of this country itself, since the colonial rule. A responsible state govt will identify suitable replacement land to relocate these old places of worships, but Kedah PAS govt is so irresponsible to use it as a bait to start animosity, and not to solve the issue. If a small state like Penang, with the scarcity of land can resolve such issues, why not a state with large land size? Again, the Kedah PAS administration has no political will or capability of settling the problem, but harping on ‘legal status’ of these places of worships to create disharmony.

Religious freedom is a core aspect of our constitution that, assured the co-existence of various religions in peaceful Malaysia. Evidently, the Kedah Menteri Besar doesn’t only don’t understand the need of religious harmony, he’s totally clueless about the constitution. The Kedah MB has arrogantly labelled anyone who spoke against him as ‘drunken with toddy’. The one who is drunk with power is the Kedah MB himself. Is such a behaviour shows any quality of leadership? Is breaking up of racial, religious harmony is a sensible thing to do?

If Kedah MB wants to portray himself as ‘a strong Muslim leader with credibility’, he should follow the footsteps of the late Allayarham Tok Guru Nik Aziz. In his twenty years of leadership of Kelantan, did Tok Guru had to demolish temples to win the hearts of people? I have seen many Indians, Hindus shedding their tears when TGNA passed away; that’s due to his credibility as a leader, his capability to unite people of various religion in his administration. But, this Kedah MB has no class or capability of a leader. Just in few months since became the MB, he has showcased how terrible he is as a leader to lead a state like Kedah.

Kedah is home to the oldest civilisation in this region; a place where the Malay civilisation rooted. And it is shame that Kedah is having a MB who has no responsibility to protect the image of Kedah as a home of civility and civilisation. For ages, people of various religions, namely Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists has coexisted peacefully in Kedah. A MB who doesn’t understand the importance of Kedah as a home of such a tolerant civilisation is ruining not only the image of Kedah itself, but the harmony of her people itself.

The Kedah MB making provocative statements against leaders of MIC, DAP for the purpose of politics. But, he failed to learn that, it is not politics what is at stake, but the harmony of our people. He failed to understand that, it’s not a political issue per se, but beyond that. The failure of Senior PAS or Perikatan Nasional leadership to reprimand the Kedah MB has shown that they are incapable of leading this peaceful country of ours.

Satees Muniandy SA for Bagan Dalam

Media statement by Satees Muniandy in Penang on Saturday, 5th December 2020