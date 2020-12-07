Is PAS leadership prepared to reprimand Sanusi Md Nor for making rude insensitive, unacceptable racial slur in a plural society when using the toddy analogy against critics over the demolition of Hindu temple?

Is the PAS leadership prepared to reprimand the Kedah Mentri Besar and PAS Kedah Assemblyman for Jeneri, Sanusi Md Nor for making rude, insensitive, unacceptable racial slur in a plural society when using the toddy analogy against critics over the demolition of a Hindu temple in Kuala Kedah?

Has the PAS leadership no concept of right and wrong or just and unjust?

Has the PAS leadership reached a stage when whatever a PAS leader does cannot be wrong on the ground that only a non-Muslim can commit wrongs, in the shameful and disgraceful way that the PAS leadership has violated Islamic teachings to argue that Muslim voters must support even corrupt Muslim leaders as against clean and honest non-Muslim leaders?

Does the PAS leadership agree with the stand by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikkhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) which expressed deep dismay at Sanusi’s statement over the demolition of the Sri Raja Muniswarar Hindu Temple in Taman Bersatu, Kuala Kedah?

MCCBCHST said the temple had been there for 50 years and the Kedah Mentri Besar should have engaged in a dialogue for an amicable solution as the Alor Setar City Council had been aware of the existence of the temple for some time.

It said that any place of worship which had been allowed to be built and given tacit approval cannot be illegal, more so as the temple had been built 50 years ago.

Is PAS aware that Malaysia is a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious nation and all leaders, whether at the Federal or State level, just have the attributes to be sensitive to all races, languages, cultures and religions in the country?

Does the PAS leadership accept the five nation-building principles as declared by Rukun Negara?

The PAS leadership must explain why they put forward a Kedah Assemblyman who has no appreciation of the diverse characteristics of Kedah and Malaysia to be Kedah Mentri Besar?

Three days ago, I had described the Sanusi episode as one of the three examples of “kakistocracy at its worst”. And that was before Sanusi committed an even more abominable mistake by using the toddy analogy against his critics.

What is the PAS leadership doing about it?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Monday, 7th December 2020