Support for Prof Tajuddin’s stand that Sanusi should be replaced as Kedah Mentri Besar as he is not fit to hold any office in a plural society

I support the stand of Professor Dr. Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi that Sanusi Md Nor should be replaced as Kedah Mentri Besar as he is not fit to hold any office in a plural society.

Two days ago, I had asked whether the PAS leadership is prepared to reprimand Sanusi for making rude, insensitive, unacceptable racial slur in a plural society when using the toddy analogy against critics over the demolition of a Hindu temple.

I had asked whether the PAS leadership had no concept of right and wrong or just and unjust?

Had the PAS leadership reached a stage when whatever a PAS leader does cannot be wrong on the ground that only a non-Muslim can commit wrongs, in the shameful and disgraceful way that the PAS leadership had violated Islamic teachings to argue that Muslim voters must support even corrupt Muslim leaders as against clean and honest non-Muslim leaders?

The thunderous silence from the PAS leadership was the answer.

Instead of apologising for his rude, insensitive, unacceptable racial slur, Sanusi added insult to injury when he told his critics to take Bahasa Malaysia classes for not understanding what he said.

Professor Tajuddin said Sanusi had committed four “serious sins” as a Malaysian and a Muslim.

What is obvious is that the nation cannot have a Mentri Besar or office-holder who does not respect the sensitivity of Malaysia as a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation for this would be violating the fifth of the five Rukun Negara nation-building principles of “courtesy and morality”.

The PAS leadership has never declared support for the five Rukun Negara principles, but this does not mean that Malaysians should allow PAS leaders to openly violate the five Rukun Negara principles.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Wednesday, 9th December 2020