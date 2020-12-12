PN government’s refusal to repeal the Sedition Act 1948 is unreasonable

The Perikatan Nasional government, refused to repeal the Sedition Act 1948, who claimed to prevent the citizens from playing sensitive issues is unreasonable. She urged the PN government to comply with the public’s concern and return the freedom of speech to the people.

Malaysia’s citizen can only have the freedom of speech when the PN government amends a new statute, which contains the sprit of upholding the freedom of speech and expression, clarifies the limitations of these rights and with the elements of national harmony and security.

The current statute is usually used as a weapon to suppress the opposition politicians, and this is because the statute is absurd and easily be abused.

The Sedition Act 1948 and the Section 233 of Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 are often used to suppress the freedom of speech of politicians, especially during the political crisis in 2020.

Based on the media reports, she pointed out that the number of cases investigated by the police by invoking the Sedition Act 1948 this year has doubled compared with last year. At the same time, the number of cases by invoking Section 233 of CMA 1998 this year has tripled compared with last year.

The abolition of Sedition Act 1948 is what the people have expected for many years. Pakatan Harapan made the promise in the manifesto and planned to replace it with new statute when it was in power, but was unsuccessful after all due to the Sheraton Move.

When Pakatan Harapan was the government, according to the latest World Press Freedom Index by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Malaysia’s ranking rose 44 places from 145th to 101st, among 180 countries, it symbolizes the freedom of press has increased substantially, and also the country with the most improved ranking.

The media and public’s opinion play an important role in supervising the executive, legislative, and judiciary of our country. Last but not least, the government of a democratic country has the responsibility to protect the freedom of the press and the freedom of speech of the people.

Jenny Choy Tsi Jen DAPSY NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON & SA FOR CANNING

Media statement by Jenny Choy Tsi Jen in Ipoh on Saturday, 12th December 2020