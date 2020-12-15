Malaysians must bestir themselves and demand an “all-of –government” and “whole-of-society” strategy against Covid-19 pandemic as Malaysia will overtake China in having more cumulative total of Covid-19 cases either today or tomorrow

Malaysia reported 1,371 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, and we are on the verge of overtaking China with more cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

With 84,846 cases, Malaysia is ranked No. 80 among countries in the world with the most number of Covid-19 cases, while China, with a population more than 40 times greater than Malaysia, is ranked No. 79 with 86,741 cases.

Malaysia will overtake China today if the daily increase of Covid-19 infections is more than 1,895 cases but if not today, it will be tomorrow Wednesday Dec. 16.

There is a possibility of Malaysia overtaking China today as Malaysia’s daily increase of Covid-19 cases was 1,937 on Dec. 12 and 2,234 on Dec. 10.

Malaysia on the verge of overtaking China in the number of Covid-19 cases is a black mark for the Muhyiddin government and on the public health system in Malaysia, and should be cause for Malaysians to take the Covid-19 pandemic with greater seriousness.

I am very disappointed that there are no signs that the Dewan Rakyat is rising to the occasion and establish a Select Committee on Covid-19 pandemic to conduct public hearings and engage the best minds in the country to win the war against Covid-19, and the question is whether the Dewan Negara, under the new President Rais Yatim, can show that the Dewan Negara is more attuned to the country’s needs, problems and challenges than the Dewan Rakyat.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Tuesday, 15th December 2020