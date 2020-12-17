Ministry of Housing urged to review PPR criteria

The main objective of the Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) was to safeguard the poorest in our communities by providing a housing unit for those who can’t afford to buy or rent on the open market. Among the current criteria is income of the applicant to be less than RM3000, aged 18 and above, do not own any other property and both husband and wife are Malaysians.

While most of the criteria is meeting the objective of this program, the requirement for both husband and wife to be Malaysians is unfairly excluding genuine Malaysian families in need. My office recently received an appeal from a local resident whose application for a PPR Home was rejected by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) on the basis that his wife was a foreigner. Worse still, he was unable to even submit his application online, because there was no field available to fill up as his wife did not possess a Malaysian NRIC.

The couple has a 10-year-old daughter who was born and raised in Malaysia and is a Malaysian citizen. The family used to have accommodations provided by the employer for the last 10 years but with the changing economic times he is now forced to look for his own accommodation and is unable to afford to rent on the open market.

Although his wife may not be Malaysian, they are a Malaysian family. This country is the only home they have. This is the only home they know. And yet, they have been denied the most basic necessity in life – a place to call home. Imagine living a life akin to a refugee in your own country.

I urge the Minister of Housing and Local Government, YB Puan Hajah Zuraida to review and prioritise the eligibility of the PPR Homes. Applications should be reviewed and give due consideration individually as every case or situation may differ. Having a non-Malaysian spouse does not make someone any less Malaysian or less deserving than other B40 applicants.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Thursday, 17th December 2020