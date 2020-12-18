What is the government doing to ensure that the IHME projection that Malaysia will reach 5,000 daily increase of new Covid-19 cases by end February does not come true?

At the current rate of new daily increases of Covid-19 cases, Malaysia will cross the 100,000 mark in cumulative total of Covid-19 cases by Christmas Day next week.

The US-based Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME) projects a continuous rise in Covid-19 cases until mid-March 2021, hitting over 5,000 infections daily at the end of February.

If the IHME model is proved right, then Malaysia will join the top 30 countries in the world with the most rapid surge in Covid-19 infections, as there are less than 25 countries in the world which register a daily increase of 5,000 Covid-19 infections.

Yesterday, the United States, which has over 17 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 318,000 fatalities, set a record for daily increase of 250,160 Covid-19 cases and 3,561 fatalities.

Malaysians are entitled to know what is the government doing to ensure that the IHME projection that Malaysia will reach 5,000 daily increase of new Covid-19 cases by the end of February does not come true.

The global cumulative total of Covid-19 infections is over 75 million cases and 1.6 million fatalities.

Who would have imagined on March 11, when the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Covid-19 as a pandemic, that it would surge to over 75 million cases and 1.6 million fatalities today.

When will the 100 million Covid-19 cases in the world be reached?

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases in the world. In the last two days, the global daily increase of Covid-19 infections were 725,814 and 716,970 cases respectively.

At this trajectory, the 100 million-mark for Covid-19 cases in the world would be reached before the end of January.

In fact, a model by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the actual number of Covid-19 infections in the United States could have passed the 100 million mark in the United States, as it calculated that the true number infections is about eight times the reported number, which includes only the cases confirmed by a laboratory test.

The Muhyiddin government has failed Malaysians in not having an “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” mindset and strategy against Covid-19 pandemic as illustrated by Malaysia overtaking China in having more cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

What other cataclysmic development is needed before the Muhyiddin government adopts an “all-of-government” and “whole-of society” approach and strategy in the war against Covid-19 pandemic?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 18th December 2020