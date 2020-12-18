This investigation is unnecessary and in fact prevents me from doing my job as an elected representative

It’s beginning to look a lot like a new round of intimidation to quell any form of legitimate dissent.

As you know I was called to Bukit Aman and questioned about my speech on Nov 25th last year about LTTE and SOSMA.

I was also shown two video clips but told the police officer that I will reply in court.

We have many crucial issues that the government and enforcement agencies need to look into. Harassing lawmakers isn’t one of it.

I have been receiving many messages of solidarity and would like to thank each and everyone of you.

The police questioning just ended a few minutes ago. I am fine and will continue fighting the good fight.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 18th December 2020