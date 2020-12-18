Landlord-tenant Tribunal as a solution for racial discrimination in rental properties

I urge the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to expedite the creation of a landlord-tenant tribunal. Establishing a Landlord-Tenant Tribunal will allow both landlord and renters to seek quick redress to their grouses such as unpaid rent or repairs/maintenance that are not done. Typically, tribunals as these do not need lawyers, or hefty court fees, and cases can be filed by layman and results/adjudication of the cases should be done relatively quickly.

In fact, most countries including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Africa and more already similar tribunals in place specifically to deal with tenant-landlord issues. Some countries also have specific laws and legislations for tenancy.

Going through the process of hiring a lawyer to sue tenants who have behaved irresponsibly and gone against the property agreement will cost a lot and getting a hearing date at the court may take months making it a hassle for landlords to go through in order to deal with tenants like this. Having a system that takes too long becomes unworthy of the hassle to keep an open mind.

The awareness of rental discrimination, especially towards Indians, has been rising lately as we see people coming out to share their stories everywhere, it is also prominent on rental sites as half the listing have race preferential being Chinese and Malays. Even if it’s not stated, upon contact renters or agents will reject Indians.

While it is frowned upon as a racist act, the root cause of the problem is still not addressed. Many landlords are afraid to rent because they have had bad past experience with their tenants who either do not pay their rent on time or have left the place in bad conditions that has made them spend a hefty amount in repairs. As long as these real concerns are not looked into, landlords will resort to some sort of profiling in the interest to protect their investment and discrimination will take place regardless of the awareness.

Such a tribunal will eventually cause landlords to feel safer to rent their property to anyone without racial profiling. If they are wronged, justice will be served by the tribunal and it creates a sense of security for the landlords. It works both ways, as the rights of the tenants are being protected too. When the landlord delays in fixing a broken toilet or a leaky roof, tenants can seek redress easily.

The elimination of worry and uncertainties will help remove a huge part of racial prejudice as everyone is held accountable for their actions. Hereby, I strongly urge the formation of a Tribunal of Housing that works efficiently to help end the racial discrimination in the property rental market.

Rajiv Rishyakaran SA FOR BUKIT GASING

Media statement by Rajiv Rishyakaran in Petaling Jaya on Friday, 18th December 2020