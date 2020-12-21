Urge the Sarawak GPS leaders and all those Perikatan Nasional leaders who enter Sarawak to follow strict compliance of SOP and must not take the matter lightly

It is disappointing to note that the Minister for Local Government and Housing Dr Sim Kui Hian did not go through home quarantine after returning from Kuala Lumpur last week but went around attending functions and shopping with his wife.

Dr Sim Kui Hian flew to Kuala Lumpur to meet up with various Perikatan Nasional Leaders but upon his return to Sarawak he was exempted from adhering to the quarantine requirement.

Dr Sim Kui Hian is a Minister himself and sits in the Sarawak Management Disaster Committee. Therefore he is fully aware of all the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set up by the Sarawak State Government. Under the present SOP, all travellers from West Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan are required to go through 10 days mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centre and continue home quarantine until day 14.

Yet, as a Minister himself, he did not set an exemplary example by taking the initiative to follow strictly on the SOP just like any other travellers who entered Sarawak.

“The public are furious over his action and opined that his unwillingness to practise home quarantine at home as being selfish, irresponsible and inconsiderate for putting the Sarawakians’ health at risk. Just imagine how many people he has close contact with.”

It is necessary for Dr Sim Kui Hian to give full explanation as to why he did not choose to practice home quarantine even though he is given the special treatment and exemption to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

If all of the DAP Sarawak Members of Parliament who returned home from Parliament sitting in Kuala Lumpur are able to take the initiative and be self disciplined to do home quarantine in accordance with the SOP for the sake of everyone’s safety, why can’t the Sarawak GPS leaders and Members of Parliament do the same?

It is irony to see that Dr Sim Kui Hian himself urged the people in Sarawak not to travel to West Malaysia unnecessarily yet he travelled there himself and coming back without going through any quarantine and furthermore he was so proud to announce through his social media that he went shopping with his wife over the weekend.

I urge the Sarawak GPS leaders and all those Perikatan Nasional leaders who enter Sarawak to follow strict compliance of SOP and must not take the matter lightly because Covid-19 virus treats everyone equally and can attack anyone at anytime. It is everyone’s responsibility to stay united in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and avoid from creating another outbreak of it.

Violet Yong Wui Wui SA for Pending

Media statement by Violet Yong Wui Wui in Kuching on Monday, 21st December 2020