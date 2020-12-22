The Perikatan Nasional has carried out acts of political persecution by weaponizing enforcement agencies against opposition members, and bolster the lack of Parliamentary majority in the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government

The Perikatan Nasional has carried out acts of political persecution by weaponizing enforcement agencies against opposition members, and bolster the lack of Parliamentary majority in the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government. This smacks of political vengeance when investigations and charges filed are baseless without a shred of evidence, until the previous BN administration had decided not to proceed.

Recently I was charged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission(MACC) for corruption involving RM3.3 million relating to the tunnel and 3 highway projects in Penang. MACC still charged me even though this RM3.3 million gratification(corruption money) was never found in my bank account or in my possession.

This is probably the first time in Malaysia that a person is charged for corruption when there is no gratification or corruption money. There was no audio or video recording that I had asked for money.

Worse I even questioned the MACC why they never asked me about the RM3.3 million gratification and had to force MACC officers to ask this question, which they know was never given to me. Clearly, this raises questions of a serious abuse of power that if I can be charged, then any person in Malaysia can be charged without needing to provide any evidence.

The latest act of political persecution by the present Perikatan Nasional(PN) continues, with the police contacting my lawyer and MP for Puchong Gobind Singh Deo, to record my statement for two press releases made in 2019. I was still the Finance Minister at that time. I will likely be seeing the police on Thursday, a Christmas “gift” from the Perikatan Nasional government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 22nd December 2020