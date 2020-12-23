Police have cancelled the recording of my police statement on Christmas Eve

I have been informed by my lawyer and MP for Puchong Gobind Singh Deo that the police have cancelled the recording of my police statement tomorrow and will fix another date next year. Police had earlier fixed 10 am 24 December 2020 in Ibupejabat Daerah Timur Laut, Pulau Pinang as the session for recording my statement in relation to two press releases issued by me in 2019.

The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had graciously apologised in a text message to me for his officer’s oversight in fixing the recording of my statement on Christmas Eve. I thank him for his Christmas greetings to me and my family.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020