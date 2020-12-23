Budget 2021 will provide zero funding for Chinese independent schools and colleges: Urge Chinese education activists to come together strongly against such unfair policy

It was recently reported in the media that Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul that Budget 2021 will provide zero funding for Chinese independent schools, Southern University College in Skudai, the New Era University College in Kajang and Han Chiang University College of Communication in Georgetown.

This is a shocking news to the Chinese community in Malaysia. I urge various Chinese education activists who have been vocally expressing their views against Pakatan Harapan in the past, like Datuk Eddie Heng (Chairman of Majlis Bahasa Mandarin Malaysia), Low Chee Boon of LLG Cultural Development Centre and state chairmen of United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia etc, to come together strongly against such unfair policy.

This is necessary as to avoid them being labelled as taking side when they had been vocal against PH government in the past but their comments are largely mild if not silent when they receive ill treatment from the current backdoor government.

Not to forget too that Dato’ Seri Azmin Ali who was once the Selangor Mentri Besar supporting and continuing the policy of providing grants to the four Chinese secondary schools in Klang from 2014 to 2018. He is now a Senior Minister in the Muhyiddin’s cabinet. They are also other ex-PH ministers and deputy ministers who are now with Perikatan Nasional. Since they in the past supported such policy from the PH government, why the U-turn now? Do they have any explanation on such matter?

Sarawak state government is currently held by Gabungan Politik Sarawak (GPS), a coalition partner of the current Perikatan Nasional Federal Government. I am certain most Chinese secondary schools in rural Sarawak will be badly affected by this ill-treatment from their own Federal Government and GPS federal minister in Putrajaya ought to speak up or else they should work together with PH to reject this budget.

Lau Weng San SA FOR BANTING

Media statement by Lau Weng San in Banting on Wednesday, 23rd December 2020