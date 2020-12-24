Malaysians celebrate a grim Christmas breaching the 100,000-mark for cumulative Covid-19 cases – but Malaysians must still find hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better multi-religious country

I wish all Christians in Malaysia a merry Christmas, although it will be a grim Christmas breaching the 100,000-mark for cumulative Covid-19 cases, placing Malaysia as No. 75 in the world with the most number cumulative Covid-19 cases.
However, there is no reason why Malaysians cannot find hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better multi-religious country, for the sake of our children and children’s children.
As Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman has once aspired, he wants Malaysia to be “a beacon of light in a difficult and troubled world”.
Let Tunku’s words be our hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better country.