Malaysians celebrate a grim Christmas breaching the 100,000-mark for cumulative Covid-19 cases – but Malaysians must still find hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better multi-religious country

I wish all Christians in Malaysia a merry Christmas, although it will be a grim Christmas breaching the 100,000-mark for cumulative Covid-19 cases, placing Malaysia as No. 75 in the world with the most number cumulative Covid-19 cases.

However, there is no reason why Malaysians cannot find hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better multi-religious country, for the sake of our children and children’s children.

As Bapa Malaysia Tunku Abdul Rahman has once aspired, he wants Malaysia to be “a beacon of light in a difficult and troubled world”.

Let Tunku’s words be our hope and inspiration to make Malaysia a more united and better country.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Christmas Message by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 24th December 2020