The anti-pandemic strategies need to be adjusted and strengthened

Based on the emergence of a 70% more transmissible variant strain in the UK, our country should urgently suspend air and sea transportation with the UK. The reason is that our health care system may not be able to cope with the consequences of the spread of a variant of the virus. Currently, there are 50 countries and regions that have suspended traffic with the UK.

Due to the current large scale community infections in Malaysia and the low compliance rate with SOPs, the government should extend the current recovery movement control order. Instead of considering lifting the movement control order and asking people to be self-disciplined, the government should publish the routes and occasions of infection for a more effective pandemic prevention. It is understood that many recent cases have been transmitted through surface contact of objects.

The Ministry of Health should provide more information on the pandemic than just the number of confirmed cases. For example, Kluang had 234 confirmed cases on 21 Dec, but the official information did not state that actually all of them were infected cases in Kluang Prison, and that this was a direct result of the mass screening that was carried out. The publish of appropriate additional information can avoid unnecessary speculation, facilitate the media with the release of accurate information to calm the public and avoid business and economic activities from being hit.

Chew Chong Sin SA FOR MENGKIBOL

Media statement by Chew Chong Sin in Johor Bahru on Thursday, 24th December 2020