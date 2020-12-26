PM and Cabinet is urged to discuss whether the PN Government endorse the policy of JAKIM that forbid businesses with halal certificates to put non-Islamic festival greetings on the products as display or risks cancelation of the halal certificate

The nation was shocked with the statement issued by JAKIM deputy director-general (Operations) Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh on Christmas Day that festival greetings were not allowed to be put on display in shops which have halal certification from JAKIM.

Such new policy by JAKIM is intervening into the operation of businesses which have halal certification. Halal certification for food business is to ensure on the whole food production process and the supply chain fulfill the prescribed halal requirements. There is no reason for JAKIM to arbitrarily intervene in the business operations, including forbidding the non-Islamic festival greetings on edible products as it has nothing to do with food processing.

Such interference is not only unfriendly to private businesses, but it is indeed out of the jurisdiction of JAKIM. It also casts JAKIM in a bad light affecting its image and the PN government.

I believe no Islamic countries in the world has implemented such divisive policies that forbid businesses selling halal products for non-Islamic festivals.

On top of that, will JAKIM now come out with similar rulings, forbidding companies with halal certification, to put up decorations for non-Islamic festivals such as Chinese New Year or Deepavali as well? Will JAKIM cancel their halal certification if they do?

Malaysia is a multi-racial and multi-religious country. If the PM and the King have already issued public Christmas greetings to Christians in the country, is JAKIM now questioning them? The PM and the Cabinet must take a stand on JAKIM. They must also seek legal opinion on whether JAKIM has contravened the Federal Constitution.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP FOR SEPUTEH

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 26th December 2020