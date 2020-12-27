PeTUA that is proudly proclaiming itself a member of the Penang Forum has betrayed the people of Penang with their stand to welcome the PN government’s decision to scrap the existing ferry service

The Penang Public Transport Users Association or PeTUA that is proudly proclaiming itself a member of the Penang Forum has betrayed the people of Penang with their stand to welcome the PN government’s decision to scrap the existing ferry service which is an icon of the state of Penang.

PeTUA and Penang Forum as a whole should be condemning the PN government’s plans as they have often proclaimed themselves as defenders of Penang’s heritage instead of welcoming the decision to destroy our heritage in favour of the catamaran services. They should answer to Penangites of their sudden about-face of the destruction of the iconic ferry services and clarify if they are in favour of PN government despite claiming to be apolitical.

PeTUA and Penang Forum as a whole must remember that the current PH Penang State Government is the elected government chosen by Penangites and the current Penang Port Commission (PPC) administration is led by the MCA which had been completely rejected by Penangites. Therefore, the actions by PeTUA which is part of Penang Forum is akin to sacrificing the wishes of Penangites in favour of a rejected representative of the PN government.

PeTUA and Penang Forum as a whole should go to the ground and ask Penangites whether they favour a destruction of a Penang icon. Is the PN government incapable of upgrading and building new ferries of the same heritage design to respect the wishes of Penangites? Why can’t Penang Forum be pushing for that instead?

PeTUA and Penang Forum as a whole proclaims themselves the representatives of Penangites yet they are unelected and support a decision by the PN government to destroy an icon of Penang’s heritage. One needs to wonder if they are apolitical after all.

Lee Chun Kit SA FOR PULAU TIKUS

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Sunday, 27th December 2020