The Special Branch in the early years would not have reacted in such a fashion as to regard a cheeky food advertisement as promoting Chinese communism.

The Special Branch must not suspect a communist under every table but move ahead with the times.

Malaysia and China have established diplomatic relationship for 46 years since 1974 and both countries must maintain strong and close economic ties.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 3rd January 2021