So I hear MCA is comparing the loss of Penang’s iconic ferry to the upgrade of the funicular trains of Penang Hill. MCA claims apparently, that the two things are similar.

Seriously, which planet is MCA living on?

The new funicular trains is a modernised design of the old one and still uses the same route as well. How is the catamaran at all similar to the iconic ferries of Penang? MCA should ask around whether Penangites see any similarities of the loss of our iconic ferries to the upgrade of the funicular trains. MCA is shameless to keep hanging on to the Chairman-ship of the Penang Port Commission while not even able to win a single State or Parliament seat in the state of Penang. If they are really sincere about respecting the decision of Penangites, please resign the Chairman-ship immediately.

Have some honour and resign from the Penang Port Commission now!

Lee Chun Kit SA FOR PULAU TIKUS

Media statement by Lee Chun Kit in Penang on Sunday, 3rd January 2021