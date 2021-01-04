The Education Minister should just do away with the 2020 SPM Examinations

The Education Minister should just do away with the 2020 SPM Examinations which was postponed to the first quarter of this year.

The SPM Certificate should instead be issued to the students based on their past school examinations, course works and/or mock examination results assessed by their respective teachers.

Looking at the daily new Covid-19 cases and in light of the further extension of RMCO to 31-3-2021, it seems unlikely that the situation will be safe for SPM Examination to be held in the first quarter of 2021.

In fact, we are now in is a far-worse-off Covid pandemic situation than the time in last year when the original SPM Examination dates were postponed. Therefore, with such 4-digit daily new infection cases, all the more the SPM Examination should not be held in the first quarter of this year.

For the affected students, they have been put to a long wait and stress to have their examinations postponed to the first quarter of this year. Such perpetual wait for examination is definitely a strain on the students, and is most unproductive and unhealthy and will delay their further study.

Therefore, I have today faxed a letter of appeal to the Minister of Education urging him to do away with the SPM Examinations and adopt the school assessment system as the basis of the SPM Certificate.

For the sake of the students, I hope the Minister of Education will make a quick and favourable decision so that they can end their long, uncertain and stressful wait.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Monday, 4th January 2021