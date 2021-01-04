It may be legal to hop but it is certainly not legal to buy members

Party hopping seems to have become a trend in this day and age in this country. The influx of former UMNO members into Pakatan Harapan when it was in power and now, their departure to Perikatan Nasional is testament to that.

While it may be legally permissible to party hop, it is certainly morally wrong. Time and again in the past, I have raised the need to introduce party hopping laws but that never materialised, despite PH having been in power.

Perhaps it is a way of a staying in power which is why the powers that be are reluctant to pass such a law, PH included.

But of late there have been reports of buying members of parties to cross over to others.

UMNO Youth Chief Asyraf Wadji Dusuki‘s claim that he has strong evidence that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has been “stealing and buying Umno members” is a serious one which merits immediate attention and I wonder if the MACC has done so.

This is reminiscent of a leaked audio recording of a man resembling now Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin enticing Umno leaders to join his party with promises of positions in the Cabinet and GLCs before the infamous Sheraton Move in March last year.

Has the MACC taken any action in respect of the said audio recording? It has been nearly a year. I have raised this in Parliament as well.

If Asyraf’s claim proves to be true, the MACC must act forthwith even if no official report has been made as this would clearly be an offence under the MACC Act, 2009. All that is needed is to initiate an investigation is by taking a statement from Asyraf.

The MACC has a lot to answer.

What is the outcome into investigations of the said alleged audio recordings of the PM? Is it doing anything about Asyraf’s claims?

The country needs the confidence that something is being done about these serious allegations. A failure to act on the same would be a serious dereliction of duty on the part of the MACC.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 4th January 2020