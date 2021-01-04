Expedite meetings with ECCE and PPBM to resolve issues related to dual licensing

TASKA and TADIKA related issues have had a large impact on the community, especially on parents, childcare providers, and operators. These issues were raised multiple times during previous Parliamentary sessions, yet they remain unanswered by the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) as well as the Minister of Education or their respective Deputies. Despite having entered January 2021, the promised Written Answers to my Parliamentary questions are still nowhere to be seen.

The KPWKM Minister is reminded to take necessary and continuous action to resolve related issues such as dual licensing applications for TASKA and TADIKA operators, the PERMATA Early Childhood Care and Education Course (KAP), as well as provide a “one-off” grant of RM5,000 through the National Economic Regeneration Plan (PENJANA). In actual fact, discussion for these issues had already commenced and solutions were proposed during Pakatan Harapan’s administration. I believe that all these issues can be resolved if the respective Ministers would just obtain the views of stakeholders who truly understand these issues.

The question also arises as to whether the KPWKM Minister or her Deputy has conducted meetings to discuss these issues with the two largest parent bodies, namely Persatuan Pengasuh Berdaftar Malaysia (PPBM) and Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE). These proposed meetings are not just to discuss issues on loss of income for TASKA operators and childcare providers. More importantly, they are meant to refine issues involving child safety and find solutions for young parents who have to either take turns to obtain leave from work or quit their job altogether to take care of their children due to TASKAs closing. Young parents are one of the largest groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

KPWKM should have made PPBM and ECCE its eyes and ears in order to obtain updated information and accurate data before proceeding to plan and implement policies that would affect TASKA operators, childcare providers, as well as young parents and their children.

Therefore, I suggest that the KPWKM Minister or her Deputy immediately meet with PPBM and ECCE to discuss issues that have significant impact on educational institutions, early childcare, young parents, and their children. I believe that meetings with PPBM and ECCE can be held without any delay as the KPWKM Minister and her Deputy are able to appear on television talk shows and meet with corporations during this CMCO period.

While I was in Putrajaya, I would always make time for meetings and obtain views as well as feedback from these two bodies as they are very experienced and understand issues better. Rina Mohd Harun (Bersatu) and Dr. Mohd Radzi Md Jidin (Bersatu) need to be more attentive, efficient, and proactive if they want to hold such important portfolios such as KPWKM and the Ministry of Education. The future of our children is at stake.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP FOR SEGAMBUT

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 4th January 2021