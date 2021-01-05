The inquest of Nora Ann Quoirin raises more questions than answers, the police should investigate the case in all angles

I am extremely disappointed with the verdict of “Misadventure” by the Coroner on the death of the French-Irish special teen Nora Quoirin in Dusun Resort in Seremban today.
Indeed the verdict has thrown lots of doubts and questions than answers from all the facts adduced. Based on the facts, it seems most untenable to conclude that no one is responsible for the death of the teenager. Further, I wish to reiterate that the Coroner had missed the golden opportunity to pursue the stark, “staring at the face” and an undisputed material angle of parental negligence.
Why was this obvious and manifestly crying out and gaping question been ruled out completely and deliberately not pursued, as a matter of course, by the Coroner?
As i checked through the news reports on this case, I found many glaring and obvious contradictions and inexplicable circumstances from the evidence adduced by Nora’s parents if tested against the evidence of the police and other witnesses, amongst others are as follows:
With the above glaringly inconsistencies and contradictions, I am most disappointed with the verdict of “Misadventure” delivered by the Coroner.
There are clearly more questions than answers.
Incidentally, the statement by an Irish child activist lawyer, Anne Brennan should not be also ruled out.
Premised on the above, I therefore strongly urge the police to re-investigate this most unfortunate incident of poor Nora from all angles.