The inquest of Nora Ann Quoirin raises more questions than answers, the police should investigate the case in all angles

I am extremely disappointed with the verdict of “Misadventure” by the Coroner on the death of the French-Irish special teen Nora Quoirin in Dusun Resort in Seremban today.

Indeed the verdict has thrown lots of doubts and questions than answers from all the facts adduced. Based on the facts, it seems most untenable to conclude that no one is responsible for the death of the teenager. Further, I wish to reiterate that the Coroner had missed the golden opportunity to pursue the stark, “staring at the face” and an undisputed material angle of parental negligence.

Why was this obvious and manifestly crying out and gaping question been ruled out completely and deliberately not pursued, as a matter of course, by the Coroner?

As i checked through the news reports on this case, I found many glaring and obvious contradictions and inexplicable circumstances from the evidence adduced by Nora’s parents if tested against the evidence of the police and other witnesses, amongst others are as follows:

Nora’s parents have always claimed that Nora could not walk unaided, for not more than 20 feet. But this statement was contradicted whe the video clip evidence of the cctv recording at KLIA showed unequivocally, that Nora even lugged her own luggage, and walked unaided, for a distance, far more longer than 20 feet. She did not show any sign of walking difficulties. The statement of the parents in the Inquest seem contradictory to the statement of the police in the Coroner’s Court. The question that is abegging is, who has told the truth? (source: https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/26/nora-anne-quoirin-inquest-search-area-expanded-after-cctv-footage-showed-te/1897263) The statement of Nora’s parents has misled the police in their initial search for Nora. According to the news report of the Coroner’s Court proceedings, Nilai Police Chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee who said the police decided that the search area was to be significantly expanded from between four and six sq km previously to a 20 sq km radius towards the nearby Gunung Berembun only on the eighth day of Nora’s disappearance, after the police have watched the CCTV footage of KLIA that Nora can walk unaided for some distance. The question now is, why did the parents lie to the police? If at all, the parents did not tell the truth to the police right from day one. Hence, one can only draw a logical conclusion that the police has been misled, from day one and that has clearly jeopardized the police investigations and search strategies. (source: https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/26/nora-anne-quoirin-inquest-search-area-expanded-after-cctv-footage-showed-te/1897263) On top of that, it seems incredible for a timid girl, with learning difficulties to wander off from the Villa alone, probably naked and with no footwear, into the jungle, which is alien territory for her.

With the above glaringly inconsistencies and contradictions, I am most disappointed with the verdict of “Misadventure” delivered by the Coroner.

There are clearly more questions than answers.

Incidentally, the statement by an Irish child activist lawyer, Anne Brennan should not be also ruled out.

(source: https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/nation/2019/08/19/cops-looking-into-lawyers-claim-that-nora-annes-family-involved-in-her-death/)

Premised on the above, I therefore strongly urge the police to re-investigate this most unfortunate incident of poor Nora from all angles.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP FOR SEPUTEH

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 5th January 2021