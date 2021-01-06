Disciplinary Committee has today issued a letter to Leong Cheok Keng with regard to a media report that he has applied to join MCA

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Disciplinary Committee has today issued a letter to Perak State Malim Nawar Assemblyman, Leong Cheok Keng with regard to a media report that he has applied to join the political party Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA).
Under the DAP Constitution, a DAP member ceases to be one if he becomes a member of another political party. Any act of applying for the membership of another party is deemed a treacherous act to the party.
The DAP Constitution also empowers the Disciplinary Committee to act against any member whose conduct is detrimental to the interest of the Party.
The Disciplinary Committee awaits the response from Leong Cheok Keng and will act accordingly.