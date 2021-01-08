How will MOE handle Covid infections during SPM?

With less than two months to SPM 2020, students and parents are still in the dark as to exactly how the most important national examination will go down.
Schools are scheduled to reopen later this month, although the nationwide imposed recovery movement order (RMCO) has been extended to 31 March 2021.
Coupled with the record-breaking rise in the number of Covid-19 cases daily, how will SPM 2020 take place? What are the mechanisms in place to ensure that each student is ready and able to sit for the exam safely? Almost 400,000 students sit for SPM annually.
These are issues and questions that need to be answered by MOE now, so that students, parents and teachers can do the necessary in advance and be prepared.
If SPM trials were to be used as a gauge, 15% of schools (that are in RED ZONE) have yet to conduct their exam, and those that have completed had to conduct some of the exams online.[1] Which raises the questions of fairness, transparency and honesty.
SPM has been deferred twice so far due to the pandemic and the rising number of Covid cases. I strongly urge MOE to come out with the mechanism and SOP for SPM 2020 and what is the back-up plan in case the exam has to be deferred again. Is the future of our country going to be subjected to indefinite uncertainty or is MOE going to provide a firm solution that will ease the burden of anxiety off students and parents alike? The Ministry has had ample time to review the situation and develop a comprehensive plan for SPM 2020 and should not keep quiet any longer.