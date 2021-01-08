A skills course for those interested in picking up a new skill of re-skilling for work in “wiring”

In collaboration with All Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) & ROSE, we will be sponsoring a skills course for those interested in picking up a new skill of re-skilling for work in “wiring”.

Such training will be held at Kolej AITC, Kuching.

This is targeted mainly for B40 residents of Bandar Kuching who is interested and really intents to find a job in this sector.

Places are limited that is why there be a proper selection process for all participants.

This will be a 1-month FULL TIME COURSE with 1 week of practical training for all participants worth about RM 3000 per person.

The full cost will be FULLY PAID by us for successful applicants.

Upon successful completion of the course, the participants will be awarded with “Wireman Competency Certification.”

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, many have come to us sharing their economic struggles where many have lost their jobs and income.

One of important thing we identified to help them besides merely just providing aid, is to provide training and re-skilling opportunities so that they can get jobs that are in demand.

This will allow them to earn an honest living and provide for their families.

So I strongly encourage anyone that lives in Bandar Kuching especially the youth who is interested to apply so that they can gain a new skill and find a new job to earn an honest living for their family.

Those interested, please contact us at 0163233361.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Friday, 8th January 2021