Malaysians are entitled to know the Covid-19 status of all Cabinet Ministers

Two Cabinet Ministers have been tested positive for Covid-19 and have been hospitalised – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun.

Mustapa received his positive test result on Saturday evening and had since been taken to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan for treatment.

Rina was tested at the Putrajaya Health Clinic yesterday morning, received her result last night, and has been warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital since earlier this morning.

Malaysiakini report on their Covid-19 infection said:

“Several ministers who did their tests after Mustapa had already gotten their results by yesterday. It is learnt that several may have been found positive.

“A minister, when contacted this morning, said that he also heard about the matter, but yet to know who among the cabinet members were found with the virus.”

Malaysians are entitled to know the Covid-19 status of all the Cabinet Ministers and there should be immediate and full disclosure of this information, considering the trust deficit suffered by the Perikatan Nasional Ministers and leaders over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Will the Health Ministry or the Prime Minister’s Office issue such a statement immediately?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 11th January 2021