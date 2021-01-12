Bi-Partisan Committee to advice the YDP Agong is welcomed, but the composition of the Committee must be proportionate to the current composition of Parliament

While the announcement of the formation of a Bi-Partisan Committee to advice the YDP Agong is welcomed, but the composition of the Committee must be proportionate to the current composition of Parliament.

They cannot just flood the committee with political “yes-man” and then put maybe 1 opposition member merely as a window dressing, as it completely defeats the purpose.

On top of that all info and data must be made transparent to all in the committee so that proper and informed decision can be made.

Parameters must be clear to define the effectiveness of the approach.

All decisions must be driven by data and science, and NOT political considerations.

Fact of the matter, this committee should not be formed just to advice YDPA on this matter, but take next step further to advice Putrajaya on its approach to Covid-19 as a whole.

I have since beginning called for an Expert Covid-19 Consultative Taskforce consisting or specialist from both public and private sectors to formulate and guide the nation’s strategy, just like in Singapore so that it is a “whole-of-society” approach.

We need to admit Putrajaya is overwhelmed, and they need all the help they can get.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Tuesday, 12th January 2021