The proclamation of emergency until August is really uncalled for and totally unnecessary

Since the PN government had decided to impose MCO, today’s proclamation of emergency until August is really uncalled for and totally unnecessary. It will have severe negative impact on Malaysia’s international standing and affect confidence of the investors.

The proclamation of emergency by PN is proven to be purely political in nature.

It is not for the public interest but aiming to save TS Muhyddin from losing power & indeed serve as a very dangerous precedent.

The fact that Parliament will be suspended but all power vested with the executive will open door for abuse of power, corrupt practices & deprive the law makers the right to provide the check & balances badly needed against the government. If we are not careful, Malaysia will deteriorated & become an authoritarian state.

Our country is facing multiple crisis now & our democracy is facing imminent danger. Proclamation of emergency is not the solution to problem but the beginning of a bigger problem.

Nga Kor Ming DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR TELUK INTAN

Media comment by Nga Kor Ming in Ipoh on Tuesday, 12th January 2021