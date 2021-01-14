The Penang State Government approves RM20 million financial package 3.0 to face MCO challenges

Yesterday, the Penang State Executive Council approved a RM20 million financial assistance package to face the MCO challenges.

The financial package is aimed at bringing relief to target groups affected by the re-imposition of the MCO.

Last year, the Penang State Government had provided a total of RM151 million in financial assistance to many affected people, businesses and organizations.

There Are More Malaysians Affected By COVID-19

The Penang State Government appeals to the people and business community to comply with all the SOPs to ensure that we can curtail the curve of COVID-19 cases in the state.

We should be aware that according to the Penang Health Department statistics, up to 13 January 2021, out of an accumulative figure of 5,479 cases, 3,246 (59%) are local citizens while 2,233 (41%) are non-citizens.

It is clear that the virus is everywhere and anyone, whether local or foreigner, can be inflicted.

Therefore, we should not be complacent and take all necessary precautions to protect all the people in the State.

Chow Kon Yeow PENANG CHIEF MINISTER

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town on Thursday, 14th January 2021