Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin is wrong to suspend Parliament

Yesterday, in the midst of the Movement Control Order(MCO) and Emergency period, I was given a written notification by police to meet them in Penang. I gave full co-operation by meeting the Bukit Aman police officers led by ASP Ee Hup Leng on the same day to record my statement.

Police are investigating two public statements made by me in 2019, when I was still in government. Police told me that I was investigated under Section 504 and 505C of the Penal Code. I want to thank all supporters who expressed deep concern about the political motivations of investigating public statements made in 2019 when I was still in government.

I hope that police also record statement of the leaders of PAS and Perikatan Nasional(PN) in the same manner during this period. Many police reports have been made against them for making racist and extremist religious remarks. However, there have been no developments on the status of these police reports.

If police can insist to have my statement recorded during the MCO and Emergency period, there is all the more reason to allow Parliamentary meetings to function as normal. There is no reason for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend Parliament and not allow Parliament to meet.

Parliament had functioned normally and convened at all times even though the previous four Emergency Proclamations were not repealed. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin is wrong to suspend Parliament. DAP supports the call by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar for a petition amongst all MPs to revoke the suspension and restore Parliament.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Friday, 15th January 2021