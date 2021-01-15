What happened to the RM17 billion Covid-19 fund approved by the 2021 Budget that caused the Health Ministry to abandon full and comprehensive implementation of 3Ts- Testing, Tracing and Treatment?

Health Ministry Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has confirmed to Malaysiakini, that screening tests will no longer be conducted on every individual identified as close contacts to Covid-19 positive patients, and instead only test those who show symptoms. In the case of contact tracing involving an infection cluster, only a number of samples would be taken, and not every close contact tested like before.

The Health Ministry circular states that it would suffice to take 20 samples if the number of exposed individuals in the cluster is less than 50. If the number exceeds 50, then it would suffice to take 30 samples, or 10 percent, whichever is lower. This “relaxation” of the previous full screening tests involving all asymptomatic close contacts, is the result of our healthcare system unable to cope with the surge in the number of Covid-19 patients.

This raises the ugly issue of Cabinet Ministers incompetency and their poor state of readiness in providing full support for our front-liners in their life and death battle against COVID-19. Sufficient resources, whether in terms of manpower and equipment, should have already been made available to our front-liners to implement the 3Ts of testing, tracing and treatment, which is most effective in containing the spread of COVID-19.

This question could have been pursued in Parliament but following the questionable suspension of Parliament by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, we may not know the answer. That is why the suspension must be revoked and Parliament convened immediately, to end such incompetency and inefficiency and instead provide much needed resources and support to our front-liners.

The dangers of not conducting a full screening tests on all close contacts and asymptomatic individuals is very real, because asymptomatic patients can become symptomatic later and spread the virus. Scientists in the United States have discovered that transmission from asymptomatic individuals was estimated to account for 59% of all COVID-19 transmissions. This can be seen in the Penang General Hospital with an increasing number of elderly COVID-19 patients, infected by their younger family members some who were asymptomatic.

Again, what is the point of passing RM17 billion for the COVID-19 fund in the 2021 Budget last year if it is not fully mobilised and utilised? Malaysians want answers what happened to this fund and how much has it been utilised.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 15th January 2021