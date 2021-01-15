National Security Council should come clear as soon as possible on minister’s impromptu announcement on Twitter

Since the implementation of MCO 2.0 on 13th January, businessmen are stuck in the unclear and vague Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) announced by different government agencies. Many have to check with several agencies to find an answer or to receive approval for their operation. This is not the first time the government implements MCO, Malaysians are demanding a clearer instruction for their business and life to cope up with.

Unfortunately, the Perikatan Nasional government has again failed the people. First of all, the definition of essential service has been mocked when gold and jewelry stores are allowed to open, but optometry services are not.

With the SOP released by NSC and various agencies, we can tell that this is a very much watered down MCO. Therefore, many sectors and almost all manufacturers are allowed to operate in accordance with SOP. There are only three features remained for this MCO from the previous MCO, namely, the 10km travel limit, no dine-in for restaurants, and the maximum of two persons from one household to do grocery shopping.

However, the PN government obviously did not learn from our experience last year. The SOP was only released 23 hours after the Prime Minister had made live broadcast announcement on MCO. Even then, it came with all sorts of confusion over what constituted “essential service”.

On Friday morning, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the Minister of Federal Territory, made it public on his Twitter that, optometrists are allowed to operate. He confirmed it later with the media that NSC had approved the move in their meeting. However, there is so far no announcement from NSC or other ministers who are supposed to in charge.

Businessmen are trying their very best to cope with the SOP and survive. They are not asking much from the current federal government, but only a clearer announcement and SOP. I hope that NSC can come clear as soon as possible on the minister’s impromptu announcement on Twitter to avoid confusions between the local enforcement and businesses.

Wong Shu Qi MP for Kluang

Media statement by Wong Shu Qi in Kluang on Friday, 15th January 2021